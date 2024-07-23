National Broadcasting Day 2024: History, significance, and future in India

India celebrates National Broadcasting Day on July 23 every year. Radio broadcasting officially began on this day in the country. It is a memorable day and values the impact of radio as a mode of communication, entertainment, and education. Apart from entertainment, Radio has made it possible for people to access news, music, and stories that have shaped the cultural and social landscape of the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp National Broadcasting Day 2024: History In June 1923, the Radio Club of Bombay initiated India's first radio broadcast. The Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) was established as the nation's first radio company on July 23, 1927. However, within three years after its launch, IBC was shut down.

The Indian Broadcasting Service was the name given to All India Radio (AIR), which debuted in April 1930. AIR has played a major role in influencing public opinion, promoting cultural heritage, and facilitating emergency communications.

By the time of India's independence in 1947, the nation had six AIR radio broadcasts in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow and Tiruchirappalli. The name of AIR was later changed to Akashvani in 1956.

This day likewise helps us to remember Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who began the Azad Hind Radio to urge Indians to stand against English rule.

What is the importance of National Broadcasting Day?

The significance of this day lies in recognizing the significant impact that radio has had on Indian society as a means of communication. Radio broadcasting has been an essential tool for distributing entertainment, information, and education to a wide range of populations.

National Broadcasting Day celebrates the legacy of radio and its evolution, featuring its importance even in the digital era. Nearly 650 news bulletins in 90 languages are broadcast by the 262 radio stations that make up AIR today.

In addition, Indian classical music, film songs, band albums, and solo albums are shown on the channel. In India, listeners are also very fond of privately owned radio stations.

What are the initiatives taken by the government to strengthen the broadcasting sector in India?

• The Indian government has launched a few initiatives to reinforce the broadcasting sector. The goal of the Digital India program is to make India a society that is empowered by technology and a knowledge economy. BharatNet wants to connect all of the country's Gram Panchayats to the internet via broadband.

• The objective of the Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development (BIND) program is to improve Prasar Bharati's broadcast infrastructure. The digitization of AIR and Doordarshan's terrestrial transmitters and studios is the primary focus of the Automation of Broadcasting initiative.

• Community radio stations can get financial help from the Community Radio Support Scheme (CRSS). The industry has experienced significant expansion over the past nine years, with the number of community radio stations rising from 140 in 2014 to 481 in 2023.

• A transparent e-auction system for FM radio channel allocation is also being implemented by the government. At present, radio reaches 80% of India's geographical region and more than 90% of its population. The government has announced the auction of 808 channels in 284 cities as part of the third round of e-auctions to expand this reach even further.

What is the future of Broadcasting in India?

Building a comprehensive, inclusive, and technologically advanced broadcasting system that meets global quality standards while meeting the diverse needs of India's population is the primary focus as the country transitions into the digital age.

The standards of public service broadcasting stay significant, guaranteeing that radio keeps on being a fundamental medium in Indian culture. Policies will probably keep changing as the era changes to keep this mode balanced alongside encouraging innovation and dealing with new challenges.