JUST IN
National Science Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities
Deep earthquakes could be employed to study earth's mantle: Study
Rapidly growing black hole found, could explain how galaxies first evolved
ISRO receives test crew module for human space mission Gaganyaan
Got 'bow and arrow' symbol due to blessings of Shivaji Maharaj: CM Shinde
Chandrayaan-3 tested successfully, likely to be launched in June: ISRO
Researchers reveal Covid-19 infection increases diabetes, disease risk
3,500 students participate in India's first hybrid sounding rocket
Group of lunar meteorites throw light on origin of basalts on Moon: ISRO
IIT Delhi researcher develop next-gen vaccine using body's own immune cells
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» Science and Environment
BJP tears into AAP over Delhi excise policy, calls it a conspiracy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

National Science Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities

On February 28, it is observed to honour Dr C.V. Raman and his discovery of the Raman Effect. Let's take a look at the history, significance, theme, and celebration of National Science Day in 2023

Topics
science research | Science | Ministry of Science and Technology

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

National Science day 2023
National Science day 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

28 February has been marked as the celebration of the 'Raman Effect' inventory and later the government of India referred to as National Science Day (NSD). Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman famously known as CV Raman on this day in 1928 announces the invention of the 'Raman Effect' and in 1930, he was awarded the Noble prize.


Science and Technology, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge); Earth Sciences Minister of State (Independent Charge); MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh stated, "This is the best time to give a push to this integrative approach as all the ministries and departments have come together to work for the survival of humanity at the time of the pandemic crisis".


The development of science has profoundly transformed human life. Humans' lives have been made easier and better by science. Computers, mobile, and other robots have been created solely with the assistance of science. As a result, science plays a significant role in our lives. Additionally, India has made a significant contribution to science. India was recognized as a separate nation and home to many great scientists, many of whom were born there.

National Science day 2023: History

In 1928, an Indian scientist named Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman invented what is now known as the Raman Effect. In 1930, he was given the Nobel Prize, which was the first Nobel Prize given in India in the field of science.


The Raman effect occurs when a light beam passing through a transparent material is scattered in such a way as to reveal information regarding the molecular structure of the material. The Nobel Prize was awarded to C.V. Raman for his significant invention. The Indian government is providing assistance to scientists whose contributions to science have been significant to mark the anniversary of this invention.



National Science day 2023: Significance


National Science Day's objective is to encourage students to pursue science careers. Dr C.V. Raman was a prominent scientist who was born on November 7, 1888, in Tamil Nadu. He made numerous contributions to science.



National Science day 2023: Theme


The theme of national science day 2023 is "Global Science for Global Wellbeing," which reflects the nation's increasing international visibility and significance.



National Science day 2023: Activities


• Various science projects are presented by students from various colleges and schools.

• The most recent discoveries from both national and state science institutions are presented.

• Stargazing, live projects, debates, quiz competitions, lectures, public speeches, radio and television talk shows, science movie exhibitions, and other activities round out the celebration.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on science research

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 17:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.