National Science Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Activities

28 February has been marked as the celebration of the 'Raman Effect' inventory and later the government of India referred to as National Day (NSD). Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman famously known as CV Raman on this day in 1928 announces the invention of the 'Raman Effect' and in 1930, he was awarded the Noble prize.

The development of has profoundly transformed human life. Humans' lives have been made easier and better by science. Computers, mobile, and other robots have been created solely with the assistance of science. As a result, science plays a significant role in our lives. Additionally, India has made a significant contribution to science. India was recognized as a separate nation and home to many great scientists, many of whom were born there.

National Science day 2023: History



In 1928, an Indian scientist named Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman invented what is now known as the Raman Effect. In 1930, he was given the Nobel Prize, which was the first Nobel Prize given in India in the field of science.

The Raman effect occurs when a light beam passing through a transparent material is scattered in such a way as to reveal information regarding the molecular structure of the material. The Nobel Prize was awarded to C.V. Raman for his significant invention. The Indian government is providing assistance to scientists whose contributions to science have been significant to mark the anniversary of this invention.

National Science day 2023: Significance

National Science Day's objective is to encourage students to pursue science careers. Dr C.V. Raman was a prominent scientist who was born on November 7, 1888, in Tamil Nadu. He made numerous contributions to science.

National Science day 2023: Theme

The theme of national science day 2023 is "Global Science for Global Wellbeing," which reflects the nation's increasing international visibility and significance.

National Science day 2023: Activities

• Various science projects are presented by students from various colleges and schools.

• The most recent discoveries from both national and state science institutions are presented.

• Stargazing, live projects, debates, quiz competitions, lectures, public speeches, radio and television talk shows, science movie exhibitions, and other activities round out the celebration.