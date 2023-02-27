World NGO Day 2023: Theme, quotes, history, significance, celebration

World Day 2023: All about theme, quotes, history and significance February 27 is marked as World Day to recognise and honour the objective of these organisations to contribute to society The abbreviation stands for Non-governmental organisations, which play a crucial role in supporting different causes to contribute to society in various spheres, the underprivileged people in particular. World NGO day is observed globally every year on February 27 to acknowledge, honour and recognise the important role of . International NGO Day has been observed for many years now to commemorate the selfless acts and sacrifices of NGO employees and their contributions to making the world a better place. The history behind world NGO day 2023 The observation of World NGO Day was started in 2009 by Marcis Liors Skadmanis, who ran a social business. In 2010, the 12 countries of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum in Vilnius and Lithuania proposed and recognised World NGO Day as an official holiday. On February 27, 2014, International NGO Day was observed for the first time in history. Later in 2014, NGO Day received recognition from the European Union, the United Nations, and other international organisations. An NGO is a voluntary, non-profit citizens’ group established at the international, national, and local levels to address a variety of issues to help the welfare of people, according to the UN Department of Global Communications. Even though were founded in the 18th century, Article 71 of the 1945 UN Charter gave them the name "non-governmental organisations" (NGOs). also referred to as non-profit organisations (NPOs), civil society organisations (CSOs), charitable organisations, membership organisations, charities, or the third sector, are significant players in the fields of development, human rights, humanitarian aid, gender equality, the environment, and a wide range of other areas of public action. What is the significance of World NGO day 2023? The objectives of World NGO Day 2023 have raised public awareness of all such organisations globally, recognising those working in this field and encouraging others to assist this worthy cause. This holiday provides an opportunity to honour charitable people who assist NGO success globally. From the founding members to staff, volunteers, and regular donors, we have the opportunity to showcase our interests.

There are a lot of worthy causes that are often ignored. World NGO Day 2023 is an opportunity to raise awareness of these causes, particularly humanitarian ones.

By making people more aware of the issue, this event makes it easier for others to participate – whether fundraising or volunteering.

Volunteers and supporters from all over the world gather on this day to honour and celebrate the goals and contributions of non-profit organisations around the world. The Conference of INGOs of the Council of Europe organises a high-level conference across Europe that brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including Civil Society representatives and members of the Council of Europe Secretariat.

How do NGOs manage to fund their organisations?

The government is not a part of NGOs' operations. Product sales, grants, membership fees, private donations, and occasionally voluntarily given donations from the government all contribute to their funding. Some individuals volunteer to join NGOs and donate money or services to help others. Numerous individuals are now coming forward to make contributions to society as a result of the celebration of NGO days both nationally and internationally.

What is the theme of world NGO day 2023?

World NGO Day is celebrated annually with the goal of raising people's awareness so that they can voluntarily join an NGO and contribute to the improvement of society. This year, the "role and influence of NGOs in advancing human rights, addressing social and environmental challenges, and achieving sustainable development goals" will be the theme of World NGO Day 2023.

10 quotes on the world NGO day 2023

1. “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth” – Muhammad Ali

2. “An effort made for the happiness of others lifts us above ourselves” – Lydia Maria Child

3. “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give” – Winston Churchill

4. “Good actions give strength to ourselves and inspire good actions in others” – Plato

5. “The work of volunteers impacts all our lives, even if we are not aware of it” – Anthony Worrall-Thompson

6. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has” – Margaret Mead

7. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” – Mahatma Gandhi

8. "NGOs are the conscience of the world" – Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa

9. "NGOs are the bridge between the individual and the government, providing a platform for citizens to take action and create change" – Anna Hazare, Indian social activist

10. "The work of NGOs is essential to building a just, equitable, and sustainable world" – Kumi Naidoo, former Secretary-General of Amnesty International