Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

National Highway 205 blocked in Himachal near Bilaspur due to landslide

Over 200 roads across the state are still closed due to heavy rainfall and subsequent incidents of landslides and falling debris from hills, according to officials

Rescue operations underway for the third consecutive day after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp, in Noney district of Manipur (Photo: PTI)

Representative image (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Highway 205 (NH 205) was on Sunday blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide, said authorities. They also said that two trucks and one light motor vehicle were damaged in the landslide.
"NH 205 totally blocked at Dakesh due to a landslide. Two trucks & one LMV were damaged. An alternate route is Darlamod to Beri via Kharsi ( single road)," HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Some of the other roads are also blocked today due to rain-related incidents. According to Shimla Police, Tutikandi-Phagli bypass is blocked near Kanlog; Cart Road is blocked near Edward School, Shimla; Mehli-Badagaon-Shoghi is blocked near Beolia; Shimla-Mandi NH 205 is blocked near Hiranagar.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh continues to witness the monsoon fury, triggering landslides and flash floods. In that series, a fresh landslide was reported from Bilaspur district on Saturday. The combined death toll from rains, floods, and landslides in the state has reached 223 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24. "So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged," Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday.
The National Highway number 5 running through Himachal Pradesh has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district due to landslides, police said on Saturday. The officials further said that the restoration work is underway.
The Highway was opened for light vehicles on Thursday but had to be shut again on Friday due to landslides the police said.

Also Read

NH 5 closed at Chakki Mod due to landslide in Himachal's Parvati Valley

Railways might resume temporary trains between Shimla, Solan today

Shimla police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents

BJP failed to develop Shimla; Cong leader Shukla ahead of Municipal polls

Heavy rains: Landslides claim 4 more lives, 200 stranded in worst-hit HP

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

20 students died by suicide in Kota in 8 months: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

PM Modi urges people to put tricolour as their social media account DP

Amitabh Bachchan is biggest brand ambassador for India: US Congressman

Indore police register FIR after 'misleading' post against MP govt

According to officials, over 200 roads across the state are still closed due to heavy rainfall and subsequent incidents of landslides and falling debris from hills.
"There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field," State Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh landslide Natural Disasters

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon