National Unity Day 2023: Top 10 Inspirational quotes by Sardar Patel

Today is the birth anniversary of the first home minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel . The day is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas throughout the country. He was born on October 31, 1875, into a landowning family of Leva Patidar caste in Nadiad village of Kheda district, Gujarat.

Patel was Gandhi's one of the initial political lieutenants, who played the pivotal role in organising non-violent civil disobedience among Kheda, Borsad and Bardoli against the British Raj. This made him one of the most influential people in Gujarat.

Patel was appointed as the 49th president of the Indian National Congress. After independence, he became India's first home minister and Deputy Prime Minister. He also played a key role in organising relief efforts for partition refugees who came to Punjab and Delhi from Pakistan and also made efforts to restore peace.

The Iron Man of India took his last breath on December 15, 1950, in Bombay after facing a severe heart attack.

National Unity day

To pay tribute to Sardar Patel, the Government of India announced in 2014 to celebrate this day as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

He achieved an incredible milestone of persuading almost 565 self-governing princely states, which were released from British suzerainty, to accede to the Union of India. Sardar Patel was committed to the integration of the newly independent country, and that earned him the tag of "Iron Man of India."

The life of Sardar Patel inspires generations, here are some of his best quotes.

Top 10 inspirational quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“There is something unique in this soil, which, despite many obstacles, has always remained the abode of great souls.”

"Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

“The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted cooperation of all on board; she could be safely brought to port.”

“Faith is of no evil in the absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work.”

“Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.”

"By common endeavour, we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities."

“The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things – the Government and secondly against oneself. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification.”

"Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success."