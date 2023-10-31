Sardar Patel united country in thread of unity, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Remembering the Iron Man on his 148th birth anniversary, the Congress President said that Sardar Patel united the entire country in the thread of unity and integrity.

"Tributes to the Iron Man of India, the country's first Deputy Prime Minister, former Congress President and our source of inspiration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his birth anniversary, who united the entire country in the thread of unity and integrity," Kharge posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Sharing a quote from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's speech, Kharge posted, "Our duty is that we should decide that we have to live like brothers in India... Be it any community... Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Parsi, Christian, everyone should understand that this is our country."

Since 2014, October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and on this occasion 'Run for Unity' is organised across the country, in which people from all walks of life participate.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 148th birth anniversary saying that Sardar Patel is not only of Gujarat alone, he belongs to the whole of India.

"Today a grateful nation celebrates the 148th birth anniversary of the one and only Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On Feb 13, 1949, while unveiling a bronze bust of his Jawaharlal Nehru said: "Sardar Patel, after all, is not of Gujarat alone; he belongs to the whole of India. He has drawn the map of free India. He has had a great hand in securing the independence of India and later contributed greatly to preserving it...," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

"It must be noted here that Nehru went against his own beliefs and made an exception in Patel's case by inaugurating the bronze bust of Patel during his lifetime. The previous day Nehru had described his visit to Vallabh Vidyanagar which was being built near the Sardar's birthplace as "a pilgrimage". His remarks at both places reveal the special relationship he and the Sardar enjoyed for three decades. The Sardar's role in the integration of princely states is well-known. Equally crucial was his chairmanship of the Advisory Committee on Fundamental Rights, Minorities and Tribal and Excluded Areas which shaped the country's Constitution so very decisively," he added.

Remembering the Iron Man on his 148th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country is forever indebted to his service.

"On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service," PM Modi said in a post on the social media platform, X.

The National Unity Day was introduced by the Central government in 2014. Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.