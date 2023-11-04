close
Navy sailor dies in helicopter accident at military base in Kochi

Yogendra Singh, who was a leading airman, died when the helicopter met with the accident while taxiing at at INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command, officials said

Lack of consensus delays construction of third indigenous aircraft carrier

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of Indian Navy mourned the loss of life and pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, the Navy said

Press Trust of India Kochi/New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
A sailor of the Indian Navy died on Saturday in an accident involving a helicopter at a naval base in Kochi.
Yogendra Singh, who was a leading airman, died when the helicopter met with the accident while taxiing at at INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command, officials said.
Yadav hailed from Madhya Pradesh.
"A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one ground crew," the Navy said in a brief statement.
It said a 'Board of Inquiry" has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of Indian Navy mourned the loss of life and pay tribute to Yogendra Singh, the Navy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

