DTC electric bus rams into over a dozen vehicles in Delhi, one killed

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor electric bus rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in Rohini South here on Saturday, killing a man, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika. The bus hit a car, then an e-rickshaw and two-wheelers parked on the side of a road, they said. Police have the CCTV footage of the crash.

A man died on the spot while another was injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured was hospitalised and further investigations are underway, they said.