close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCMC reviews preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy, assures Guj govt of help

NCMC met and reviewed preparedness of the Gujarat government and central agencies for the impending Cyclone Biparjoy and assured the state of all help

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Monday met and reviewed the preparedness of the Gujarat government and central agencies for the impending Cyclone Biparjoy and assured the state of all help.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and those at sea have been called back to safe berth, an official statement said.

A total of 21,000 boats have been parked so far and a list of all vulnerable villages has been prepared for the purpose of evacuation, it said.

The India Meteorological Department's director general briefed the NCMC, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, about the current status of extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the east central Arabian Sea, according to the statement.

The cyclone is very likely to move northward till Wednesday morning and then cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by Thursday noon.

By that time, it will downgrade to a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-150 kmph, the statement said.

Also Read

PMO holds high-level review meeting on situation in Uttarakhand's Joshimath

G-20 working on Disaster Risk Reduction under India's presidency: Report

Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far

Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, none hurt; epicentre in sea: ISR

Biden dials Erdogan, assures assistance amid Turkey earthquakes

Himachal Pradesh to set up 3 high-end hotels along Kiratpur-Manali highway

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

K'taka minister warns officials against delay in execution of govt schemes

AIIMS expediting 'complete revamp' of IT infra after cyber attacks

Right to live with dignity includes not being tied down by casteism: HC

The chief secretary of Gujarat apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and measures being taken by the local administration, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Disaster management Gujarat

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Deal activity plunges 87% YoY in May to $4.6 bn in value, 45% in volume

Deals, mergers,
3 min read

SpiceXpress partners Ekart to provide first and last-mile delivery space

exports, imports, cargo
1 min read

Lack of awareness, family's reluctancy hampering organ donation: Experts

Health, healthcare
3 min read

Most Popular

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi
1 min read

Cyclone Biparjoy: Ensure evacuation from vulnerable areas, says PM

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon