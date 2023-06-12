close

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

The region has been witnessing extreme weather events, with scientists blaming climate change for a rise in the frequency of cyclones, heat waves, floods and droughts

Bloomberg
Cyclone Biparjoy

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
An “extremely severe” cyclone is set to batter some coastal areas of India and Pakistan this week, prompting authorities to start moving people to safer places. 
 
The wind speed during the storm, named as Biparjoy, could rise as high as 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department. It’s expected to cross India’s Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday, the bureau said. 

The expected landfall area along India’s west coast is where major ports and refineries are located. The IMD has urged operators to take necessary precautions. Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. has suspended its operations since Saturday.  

https://twitter.com/Indiametdept/status/1668186923599548416

The Indian weather department advised authorities to evacuate people from coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat. Alok Kumar Pandey, the state’s relief commissioner, said that people living in mud houses within 10 kilometers of the coast will be moved to safer places.

Pakistan has started relocating people from some low-lying coastal areas to temporary shelters, Press Trust of India reported, citing Jahanzaib Khan, a top official with the nation’s National Disaster Management Authority. 
Heavy rains are likely in some areas of Gujarat, one of India’s biggest producers of cotton and peanuts, for three days through Friday, according to the weather department. The storm will be intense enough to damage crops, plantations, trees, mud houses and communication and electricity poles, as well as railway signaling system, it said. 

Indian Air Force said its helicopters were on standby for relief operations, while aircraft and equipment based at possible impact areas and susceptible to damage had been relocated to safer places.
Biparjoy revives the memory of a powerful storm that tore through an oil field off the coast of Mumbai in May 2021 and killed at least 70 people.  

--With assistance from Sudhi Ranjan Sen, Rajesh Kumar Singh, P R Sanjai and Devidutta Tripathy.

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

