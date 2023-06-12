Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

The wind speed during the storm, named as Biparjoy, could rise as high as 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, according to the India Meteorological Department. It’s expected to cross India’s Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday, the bureau said.

An “extremely severe” cyclone is set to batter some coastal areas of India and Pakistan this week, prompting authorities to start moving people to safer places.