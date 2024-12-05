Business Standard
NCP (SP) leader, 88 villagers booked in Maha for trying to hold 're-poll'

Prior to this, police had registered a case against more than 200 persons for allegedly defying prohibitory orders

Gujarat elections, voters, Assembly elections 2022, Polling booth,Gujarat polls

Representative Image: The villagers, however, made arrangements for "re-polling" on Tuesday morning. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Police have registered a case against NCP (SP) leader Uttam Jankar and 88 others after a section of people from Markadwadi village in Solapur district and nearby areas attempted to conduct a "re-election" using ballot papers, an official said.

Prior to this, police had registered a case against more than 200 persons for allegedly defying prohibitory orders and trying to conduct the "re-election".

On Wednesday, Jankar, who won the Malshiras assembly seat in the recent Maharashtra elections, and others were charged with unlawful assembly and disobeying orders issued by a public servant, among other sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

 

Markadwadi village comes under the Malshiras assembly segment.

On Tuesday morning, 250 to 300 persons gathered in the Markadwadi village to conduct a "repoll" by wilfully defying prohibitory orders and encouraging others to participate in the unauthorised polling process, the police said.

The idea of conducting "re-election" with ballot papers was floated after villagers raised doubts about the number of votes counted through EVMs from a polling booth in Markadwadi in the recently-held state elections.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

