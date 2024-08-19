Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil confronted by Maratha quota activists

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil confronted by Maratha quota activists

In Bhokardan, during an event associated with the yatra, several people indulged in sloganeering, leading to Patil not delivering his speech, eye witnesses said

Jayant Patil. Photo: Facebook

The NCP (SP) leader experienced a similar episode in Ghanswanghi, which is just a few kilometres away from Antarwali Sarati, the epicentre of the Maratha quota

Press Trust of India Jalna
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A group of Maratha quota activists confronted NCP (SP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil and sought the party's stand on the issue of reservations for the community.
The incident took place during the Sharad Pawar-led party's 'Shivrajya Yatra' in Badnapur here on Sunday. Patil was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe and MLA Rajesh Tope. The activists wanted Patil to make a statement on the party's stand on granting reservations to Marathas in jobs and education.

The NCP (SP) leader experienced a similar episode in Ghanswanghi, which is just a few kilometres away from Antarwali Sarati, the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir being led by activist Manoj Jarange. In Bhokardan, during an event associated with the yatra, several people indulged in sloganeering, leading to Patil not delivering his speech, eye witnesses said. Patil ended the event by saying Tope had spoken well so there was no need for him to add anything more. He also admonished the crowd for indiscipline, and said those indulging in such acts were helping BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who hails from Bhokardan.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manoj Jarange

Marathas won't get quota, Maharashtra govt only listening to OBCs: Jarange

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP MLAs slam Oppn for boycotting all-party meet on Maratha quota

Manoj_Jarange

Govt trying to create rift between Maratha, OBC communities, says Jarange

Maharashtra protest

Maha ministers meet OBC activists on behalf of govt, urge them to end fast

Chhagan Bhujbal

Marathas cannot get OBC quota, says Bhujbal, demands caste census

Topics : Maratha stir Maratha quota NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon