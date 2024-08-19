Business Standard
Siddaramaiah moves HC against guv's nod for prosecution in MUDA scam

CM Siddaramaiah filed a writ petition requesting for cancellation of permission given to the prosecution

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA scam surfaced after social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint against Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday moved High Court challenging the order issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case.
CM Siddaramaiah filed a writ petition requesting for cancellation of permission given to the prosecution. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar's single-judge bench is scheduled to hear the plea at 2:30 pm today (Monday).
Congress leader Ramesh Babu wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her immediate intervention to direct the withdrawal of the prosecution sanction against the Chief Minister.
"With the utmost respect and deep concern, submit this memorandum to draw your immediate attention to a grave injustice and a politically motivated act of Karnataka Governor Sri Thawar Chand Gehlot that threatens the very essence of our democracy and the constitutional values upon which our great nation is built," he stated in the letter.
"The Governor of Karnataka, in a move that is unconstitutional, has granted sanction for the prosecution of our Honorable Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. This action, taken on the day following the Independence Day celebrations, is not just a direct attack on the elected government of Karnataka, but a calculated conspiracy to destabilize a government that has been mandated by the people of Karnataka," he added.
He further said that it is a "political vendetta and misuse of the Governor's office."

"It is evident that the Governor's decision is influenced by the Central government's political interests. The BJP and its allies including the JD(S) have misused the Governor's office to orchestrate a vendetta against the Chief Minister, who has led a government that has consistently worked for the welfare of the people," he added.
He further said that being an advocate and a citizen of this country and also have trust in the democracy or parliamentary system, trust in your wisdom and commitment to upholding the values of our Constitution and request your urgent attention to this matter to prevent any further erosion of democratic norms in our state and the country.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress workers held a protest after the state Governor granted permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in an alleged MUDA scam.
The MUDA scam surfaced after social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint against Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from MUDA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

