NDMC apologises for waterlogging, plans measures to prevent recurrence

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday apologised to residents for rain-triggered waterlogging in several parts that come under it and said it will strengthen its systems to deal with such situations in the future.

NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in a post on X that the civic body was able to clear waterlogging within 15-20 minutes under normal circumstances, but in at least three to four locations on Tuesday, the water took more than an hour to drain.

The national capital received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and disruption in several parts.

More than 72 mm rainfall was recorded in less than two hours, which Dwivedi described as unexpected, but he said the intense spell could not be treated as an excuse for the disruption faced by residents.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone in the NDMC area who faced difficulties due to waterlogging instances on August 25," he said.

Dwivedi said the civic body would undertake a series of short- and long-term measures to make the entire NDMC area "fully waterlogging free".

"We will work to ensure that our citizens should not face any inconvenience in future," he said, while also inviting suggestions from residents to improve the system.