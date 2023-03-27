NDMC plans activities related to India's G20 presidency in schools

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has planned various activities in its schools aiming to support the government's ongoing efforts of making India's G-20 Presidency a success, officials said on Monday.

Activities like poster making, painting and drawing competition, speech competition, quiz (round-I), essay competition, debate and quiz (round-II) will be organised till November 2023 for the students from Class 6 to Class 8, Satish Upadhyay, New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman, said.

He said month-wise activities have been scheduled to create awareness about G20 and its significance under India's Presidency.

A dedicated G20 day shall be celebrated before the last working day of every month. Distinguished guests and eminent personalities may be invited to encourage the students of NDMC schools," Upadhyay said in a statement.

He said for this purpose, 29 schools have been selected and designated as 29 countries (20 member countries + nine guest countries), who will participate in model Sherpa meeting(s)/model G20 Submit in sync with G20.

Various NDMC schools have been nominated country-wise to carry out monthly activities on the themes. "These activities are expected to touch the lives of students studying in classes VI to XII of schools under NDMC," Upadhyay added.

Also Read Are B-schools losing their relevance? What does the G-20 presidency mean for India? 85% of Indian schools yet to implement vocational courses: WEF report India plans to focus on energy-related issues in its G20 Presidency Over 20,000 schools shut down in India during 2020-21, says govt 610 cases of Covid's new variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data Government to set up Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit Many cases may have to be reopened after SC ruling on borrowers' voice Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces hikes in crop loss compensation Private doctors protest against Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan

A nodal in-charge has been appointed who will supervise the activities related to G20 in schools, he said.