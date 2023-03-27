close

Private doctors protest against Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan

Private hospitals and nursing homes have been closed for several days due to a strike of private doctors, leading to a rush of patients in government hospitals

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Private doctors protesting against the Rajasthan Right to Heath Bill

Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Private doctors protesting against the Rajasthan Right to Heath Bill took out a massive rally in Jaipur on Monday in a show of strength and to press their demand for its withdrawal.

Thousands of doctors, their family members, and people associated with the medical profession including medical shop owners took part in the rally which started from the resident doctors hostel ground of the SMS Hospital.

The rally passed through Suchna Kendra Tiraha, Maharani College Tiraha, Ashok Marg and Paanch Batti on MI Road.

Private hospitals and nursing homes have been closed for several days due to a strike of private doctors, leading to a rush of patients in government hospitals.

Medical services in government hospitals were also affected as doctors across the state boycotted work for two hours in solidarity with the protesting private doctors.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and other senior officials of the state government held a meeting with a delegation of the agitating private hospitals on Sunday and assured them to hold a discussion on their suggestions regarding the bill.

However, the doctors were adamant and said any discussion would be possible only after the bill was withdrawn.

The bill was passed by the Assembly last week. Private doctors say that the bill will increase bureaucratic interference in their functioning.

According to the Rajasthan Right to Health Bill, passed by the Assembly on Tuesday, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres".

Before the bill was amended following recommendations by a select committee, the draft mentioned "any health care provider, establishment or facility, including private provider, establishment or facility, public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres, qualified".

According to the amended bill that was passed, "designated health care centres" mean health care centres as prescribed in the rules, which are yet to be framed.

Topics : rajasthan | right to health | doctors protests

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

