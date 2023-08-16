Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65407.40 + 5.48
Nifty (-0.14%)
19407.45 -27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.01%)
37774.80 + 4.60
Nifty Smallcap (-0.03%)
5333.35 -1.70
Nifty Bank (-0.53%)
43855.20 -235.75
Heatmap

NDRF teams start rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Punjab's Gurdaspur

The district administration has asked people living in the low-lying areas and near the banks of the Beas river to move to safer places

Floods, NDRF, Rains

Many villagers, carrying essentials on their shoulders, could be seen wading through the flood-hit areas to move to safer places | Representative image

Press Trust of India Gurdaspur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday began rescue operations to evacuate people in several areas here which were inundated following the release of excess water from the Pong dam, officials said on Wednesday.
The Pong dam, on the Beas river, is brimming after heavy rain in its catchment areas. The water level in the Beas river rose following the release of water from the Pong dam on Tuesday, said Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.
He added that a breach in the embankment along the Beas river has flooded many villages, including Chechia Chorian, Pakhowal, Kherha, Dalelpur, Padana, Chhina Bet, Nadala, Jagatpur Kalan, Kohlian and Khariaan.
The district administration has asked people living in the low-lying areas and near the banks of the Beas river to move to safer places.
Many villagers, carrying essentials on their shoulders, could be seen wading through the flood-hit areas to move to safer places.
Some villagers even engaged their own tractor-trolleys to take those stranded in the flooded areas to other places.

Also Read

Advisory issued in Gurdaspur after water released in Punjab's Ujh river

Water released from HP's Pandoh Dam after increase in level due to rain

Punjab suffered losses of nearly Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Mann

Situation has improved: Himachal CM after visiting flood-hit areas of Kullu

Water in Brahmaputra continue to rise, Assam Flood situation remains grim

Amarnath Yatra: 843 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir Valley

Vajpayee ji started new era of good governance says MP CM Chouhan

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

SC orders status quo on demolition drive near Krishna Janambhoomi

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

The deputy commissioner said that several teams of the district administration were already engaged in the rescue and relief operations. He added that the NDRF teams, which reached on Tuesday night, began the rescue operations on Wednesday morning.
Aggarwal said that the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) teams were also engaged in the rescue operations. He appealed to people to cooperate with the rescue teams and said that the district administration was fully prepared to deal with any situation.
The deputy commissioner said that vehicular traffic on Mukerian bridge has been closed after the Mukerian-Gurdaspur road submerged. The traffic has been diverted to the Dinanagar highway. He said that people were being evacuated to safer places, adding the situation was being closely monitored.
A relief camp has been set up in the Purana Shala school and all teams of medical, veterinary and other departments are engaged in the relief operations.
Aggarwal asked people not to panic and said they can use the helpline number to seek any assistance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NDRF Punjab Floods

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon