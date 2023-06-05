close

Need to promote recycling of agri-waste, chemical-free farming: MoS Agri

Untimely and heavy rains are causing distress to the farming community. Farmers are highly vulnerable to climate change, the minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Farming

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Monday stressed recycling of agriculture waste and chemical-free farming.

The agriculture ministry organised an event on Mission LiFE on the occasion of World Environment Day at Pusa in New Delhi. The programme began with a tree plantation activity on the premises of the venue by Choudhary.

In his remarks, the minister highlighted the importance of lifestyle for the environment and stressed chemical-free farming as one important option for sustaining the resources for future generations, according to an official statement.

He emphasised the adoption of Mission LiFE in agriculture to address the adverse impact of climate change.

Quoting the example of Rajasthan, he mentioned that the state is having pre-monsoon showers more frequently than in previous years.

Untimely and heavy rains are causing distress to the farming community. Farmers are highly vulnerable to climate change, the minister said.

To address this, he highlighted that ICAR developed 1,750 climate-resilient varieties of seed after 2016 and these have the potential to give normal yields under adverse conditions in vulnerable areas.

Further, he stressed upon recycling of wastes in agriculture as it is the best example of the circular economy.

In his address, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja briefed on the global temperature rise from the pre-industrial era, and its direct and indirect impacts on agriculture and allied sectors.

He also mentioned water conservation through the adoption of Per Drop More Crop as India consumes more water for irrigation compared to other countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Agriculture recycling Farming

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

