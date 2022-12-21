JUST IN
UN may run out of food for Pakistan flood victims due to lack of funds
Fed's message on rate hold for 'some time' clashes with 2023 rate-cut bets
$115 billion thematic ETF boom unhindered despite mounting losses
UK to ease financial rules in post-Brexit shakeup to attract investments
Bank of Canada hikes policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%
Indian govt allows Lankans to hold $10,000 worth of rupee in cash
Yemen's government signs $1 billion aid package with UAE-based fund
Iraqi PM says nearly $2.5 bn embezzled from tax authority recovered
Credit Suisse lays off one-third of China-based investment bankers
'Risk of recession' increased, expect to raise rates more: ECB's Lagarde
You are here: Home » International » News » Finance
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, patriot battery, to Ukraine against Russia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

World Bank grants $8.86 mn to improve Lebanon's solid waste management

The aid will be financed by the Global Environment Facility, a multilateral funder of green endeavours in developing countries which comprises UN affiliates and national entities

Topics
World Bank  | Lebanon | solid waste

IANS  |  Beirut 

world bank
world bank

The World Bank has agreed to fund Lebanon with $8.86 million to curb harmful emission from open burning of solid waste in Lebanon and improve its waste management.

The World Bank said on Tuesday in a statement that the financial aid will also help Lebanon to "recycle and composite solid waste at the municipal level, and reduce the exposure of residents of the north and south of the country to hazardous substances".

The deal was signed by Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin and Jean-Christophe Carret, country director for the World Bank's Middle East Department (Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria), Xinhua news agency reported.

The aid will be financed by the Global Environment Facility, a multilateral funder of green endeavours in developing countries which comprises UN affiliates and national entities.

Yassin said that the project will develop an integrated solid waste management system in certain waste service zones under the Ministry's guidelines, starting with in-depth assessments of disposal sites to see if they are technically, financially and institutionally feasible for interventions.

For his part, Carret called on Lebanon to enforce environmental governance with the implementation of sector reforms to achieve resource recovery opportunities and ensure the financial sustainability of strongly needed infrastructure investments which can create green jobs.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on World Bank

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 09:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.