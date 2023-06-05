close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Menstrual cups reduce plastic waste generation by 99%: Soumya Swaminathan

According to a recent report, one woman generates around 14.1 kg of non-biodegradable waste in a lifetime if she uses commercially manufactured disposable sanitary pads

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
menstrual cup

Silicon menstrual cup

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Menstrual cups reduce the generation of non-biodegradable waste by 99 per cent compared to the waste produced by disposable sanitary pads, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Monday.
Dr Swaminathan was speaking at the launch of a report on use menstrual cups, a method for managing menstrual hygiene.

The report by Action Research and Training for Health (ARTH) titled 'Why India needs to move beyond sanitary pads’ highlighted that when given information and demos, girls and women are open to adopting menstrual cups as an eco-friendly alternative to sanitary pads. The think tank said in the report that it was successfully able to introduce menstrual cups in two districts of Rajasthan as part of a documented study. It emphasises the urgent need to expand to sustainable and reusable methods, which benefit both, women and the environment.
The report estimates that a woman generates around 14.1 kilogram of non-biodegradable waste in a lifetime if she uses commercially manufactured disposable sanitary pads. 

On the other hand, if she uses menstrual cups, she will generate 600 gram of non-biodegradable waste. Silicone menstrual cups are non-biodegradable but do not break down into microplastics and can be recycled, the researchers said in the report. It, therefore, has a lower environmental impact than pads and tampons. 
Dr Swaminathan said, “This reduces the generation of total non-biodegradable waste by 99 per cent and is an example of a win-win intervention that is good for the environment and good for health and hygiene. Menstrual cups are practical, hygienic, and cost-effective. More and more women need to know about them and myths around their use need to be busted.”

Also Read

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

Lack of menstrual hygiene at work drives income loss, absenteeism

Small plastic water bottles are adding to plastic problem: Nithin Kamath

Vice Admiral Swaminathan becomes controller of personnel services in army

Kerala govt observes World Environment Day, organises Haritha Sabhas

India depends on Russian weapons, not in our interest: German defence min

Hand holding states, govt sellers to integrate with ONDC: DPIIT Joint Secy

Train accident: Railways releases links with details of affected people

Initial finding entail inquiry by professional agency: Sources on CBI probe


Why are sanitary pads harmful to the environment?
According to the report, a disposable sanitary pad comprises four layers -- a permeable top layer, transfer layer, absorbent core, and back sheet, apart from adhesives and paper-release. The average sanitary napkin comprises 48 per cent fluff pulp, 36 per cent polyethylene and polypropylene, 7 per cent adhesives, 6 per cent super-absorbent polymers (SAPs) and 3 per cent release paper out of which only fluff pulp and paper are biodegradable while the remaining 49 per cent is non biodegradable. Certain additives are added to such pads, which on exposure to the sun’s UV rays undergo inorganic oxidative degradation into smaller plastic polymers including microplastics, which remain in the environment until they biodegrade over many years, the report said.

Problem of plastic pollution
According to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), around 75 to 199 million tonnes of plastic is currently found in oceans and it is estimated that 1,000 rivers are accountable for nearly 80 per cent of global annual riverine plastic emissions into the ocean, which ranges between 0.8 and 2.7 million tonnes per year.

India generates around 3.4 million tonnes (MT) of plastic waste annually and only 30 per cent of it is recycled, according to Plastics, The Potential and Possibilities report prepared in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Praxis Global Alliance. 
To tackle the increasing menace of plastic waste, the Government of India enacted a ban on single-use plastics on July 1, 2022. In India, single-use plastic waste accounts for 43 per cent of plastic waste generated in India.

Topics : World Environment Day Climate Change Menstrual health World Health Organisation Soumya Swaminathan plastic waste plastic pollution BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon