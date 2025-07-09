Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Needs huge investment': Delhi HC declines plea for virtual CIC hearings

The bench's remarks came on a petition field by journalists who sought to attend the proceedings of the CIC through the physical and virtual modes

Delhi High Court

On the point of virtual hearing, the bench told the petitioners to move the Supreme Court where the issue relating to such facility before the commission was pending. (Photo: Twitter)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to direct the Central Information Commission (CIC) to conduct virtual hearings underscoring "huge infrastructural investment".

The bench's remarks came on a petition field by journalists who sought to attend the proceedings of the CIC through the physical and virtual modes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal directed them to approach the CIC with regards to physical hearing, noting that there was already an order by the commission in that regard.

On the point of virtual hearing, the bench told the petitioners to move the Supreme Court where the issue relating to such facility before the commission was pending.

 

"It is not as easy as you people perhaps trying to portray. There are issues which has prevented many high courts from going online. Online hearings are permissible but online streaming is not permissible. There are issues which must be realised by the members of the general public. It is not that easy," the bench said.

The order continued, "All of this calls upon huge investment in the infrastructure... lf you are asking for providing access for general public to attend virtual hearings, will it not require investment for infrastructure?"  The court said while the issue was not about virtual courts or that such an access should not be given to public, but the matter entails huge infrastructure investment.

