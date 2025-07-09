Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: 250 million workers taking part in strike today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Today's news updates: On Wednesday, over 250 million workers across multiple sectors—such as banking, insurance, postal services, and coal mining—are expected to join a nationwide general strike. The widespread agitation is set to disrupt key public services and industries, including state-run transport and manufacturing. Trade unions are protesting against the privatisation of public sector undertakings and the rising reliance on contractual and temporary workers. Driven by intense summer winds, a wildfire reached Marseille, France's second-largest city, on Tuesday. The blaze grounded all flights to and from the city, injured at least nine people, and forced residents to either evacuate or remain indoors as thick smoke blanketed the area. A major hospital had to switch to backup generators, regional train services were suspended, and road traffic faced closures and severe congestion. Originating near Les Pennes-Mirabeau, the fire spread rapidly toward Marseille, consuming around 720 hectares, according to local authorities. Over 1,000 firefighters were deployed to combat the flames.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Namibia on Tuesday after completing a two-day visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro. During his visit, he held discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on issues including trade and terrorism. Namibia marks the final destination of his five-nation tour. In Brasilia, PM Modi held "productive talks" with President Lula, the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.
9:32 AM
Cong workers block railway track at Sachiwalay station in protest against revision of voter list in Bihar
9:21 AM
Police lathicharge workers of Left organisations as they try to enforce shutdown in Howrah
9:18 AM
Why have trade unions called a general strike?
The protest revolves around a 17-point list of demands that unions presented to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year. Union leaders claim the government has ignored these demands and has not held the annual labour conference for the past decade.
8:55 AM
Trade unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' against the centre's economic policies
8:53 AM
CBI takes custody of alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor in USA
Monika Kapoor, fugitive for 26 years, to be brought to India on Wednesday night by CBI team.
First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 8:56 AM IST