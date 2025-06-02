Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NEET-PG 2025 deferred as SC asks NBEMS to conduct exam in single shift

NEET-PG 2025 deferred as SC asks NBEMS to conduct exam in single shift

NEET-PG 2025 postponed as Supreme Court directs NBEMS to conduct the exam in a single shift to ensure transparency. Revised date to be announced soon; candidates advised to check official updates

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the NEET-PG 2025 examination following a directive from the Supreme Court, which has instructed that the test be conducted in a single shift to ensure transparency and fairness.
 
The examination, earlier scheduled for June 15, 2025, will now be held on a revised date, which NBEMS said would be announced shortly.
 
While hearing a petition last week (W.P. No. 456/2025 – Aditi & Ors vs National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences & Ors), the Supreme Court directed the exam-conducting body to revise its plan and hold the test in a single shift.
 
 
In its order, the court stated: “We, accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025, examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned.”

NBEMS responds with deferment

Complying with the court’s order, NBEMS on Monday (June 2) issued an official notification confirming the change in format and postponement of the exam.

“Accordingly, NBEMS will conduct NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift,” the authority said. The board added: “NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly.”

Logistical adjustments underway

The decision to move to a single-shift format means that NBEMS will need to significantly expand its test centre capacity to accommodate all candidates at once. The move is aimed at standardising exam conditions and addressing concerns over disparities observed in previous multi-shift examinations.
 
The shift in schedule has major implications for thousands of medical graduates preparing for the crucial postgraduate entrance test. Several doctors' groups have been seeking clarity from NBEMS on the exam format and timing.
 
Meanwhile, the candidates have been advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for updates regarding the revised examination date and related instructions.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

