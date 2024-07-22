Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET 2024: 'Education minister blamed everyone but himself', says Rahul

NEET 2024 row: Replying to allegations made by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament today, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that no evidence of paper leak has been found in the last seven years

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Monsoon Session began in Parliament on Monday, a heated debate unfolded when Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi confronted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the alleged leaks in the 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The Congress MP said in Parliament, “It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister [Dharmendra Pradhan] has blamed everybody except himself. I don’t even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further said that millions of children in India believe that the Indian exam system is fraudulent. “Millions of people believe that if you are rich and you have money, you can buy the Indian examination system and this is the same feeling that the opposition has,” he said, demanding a separate one-day discussion on the matter, Gandhi said in the Parliament.

Responding to the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi, Education Minister Pradhan said that no paper leak has even occurred under his watch.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2024 row: Over 11,000 candidates scored zero or negative marks

No evidence of paper leak in seven years: Pradhan

The education minister said, “No evidence of paper leak has been found in the last seven years. This (NEET) matter is going on before the Supreme Court. I can say with full responsibility that more than 240 exams have been conducted successfully by the NTA.”

Questioning the education minister over the measures taken to fix the ongoing NEET row, Gandhi asked, “As this (NEET) is a systemic issue, what exactly are you doing to fix this issue?”

More From This Section

Monsoon session begins: PM Modi's address, economic survey; what to expect

LIVE: Supreme Court stays orders asking eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to disclose staff names

Zydus Lifesciences gets Mexican authority nod for cancer remedy biosimilar

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Know significance, routes and important guidelines

BSF to facilitate return of students from violence-hit Bangladesh


Replying to the allegation, Pradhan said, “A lie will not become truth just by shouting. The fact that the Leader of Opposition says that the country’s examination system is rubbish, is highly condemnable.”

He also mentioned that the government has introduced a new law to address malpractice and irregularities in competitive examinations. Similar legislation had been proposed during the previous UPA administration, but the minister claimed that the ruling Congress abandoned these efforts “under pressure”.

Govt will make record of paper leaks, says Akhilesh Yadav

Criticising the government over the paper leak scam, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, “This government will make a record of paper leaks. There are some centres where more than 2,000 students have passed. As long as this minister (Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) is there, the students will not get justice.”
 
Replying to allegations made by the SP chief, Pradhan said that the results of the exam were made public as directed by the Supreme Court.

“I don’t want to do politics, but I have a list of how many paper leaks happened when Akhilesh Yadav was in charge,” Pradhan said.

[With agency inputs]

Also Read

Oppn raises paper leaks issue; LS Speaker asks for constructive discussion

Highlights: Piyush Goyal likely to attend Brics trade ministers' meeting in Moscow on July 26

Watching space Rahul

BJP accuses Congress of using remarks inciting violence against PM Modi

News updates: Karnataka puts on hold Bill for reservation in private sector firms for Kannadigas

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Dharmendra Pradhan NEET UG anti-NEET protests NEET result NEET row Lok Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament NEET question paper Question paper leak BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon