Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET-UG 2024 result: NTA releases revised scorecards after SC's order

In the revised results, 17 candidates shared the top rank by scoring 720 marks, down from 67 in the initial results

Neet UG result 2024

Representative Picture

Sanket Koul New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released revised results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), following the Supreme Court’s directive to take into account a physics question which the NTA said had two correct answers.

In the revised results, 17 candidates shared the top rank by scoring 720 marks, down from 67 in the initial results. Out of the 67, six candidates had been rewarded grace marks which were rescinded by the NTA, and another 44 had got 720 marks on account of ambiguity over the correct answer for a physics question on ‘atoms and its characteristics’.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While the NTA had maintained that the particular physics question had two correct answers, an expert panel from IIT Delhi, formed on the advice of the apex court, found that the question had only one correct option.

Also Read

NEET-UG: Toppers to drop from 61 to 17 after IIT-Delhi answer correction

After Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, K'taka passes resolution to scrap NEET

Revised NEET UG 2024 results declared: How to check revised scores

Karnataka becomes third state to adopt resolution to scrap NEET exam

Bengal govt passes resolution against NEET-UG, calls it 'education scam'

Topics : NEET UG Entrance Exams National Testing Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon