Home / India News / SC issues notice to Centre on TN govt's plea over stay on VCs' appointment

The petitioner argued that the laws violated UGC regulations, which are central and mandate that the appointment of VCs must be made by the chancellor, the governor of the state

Supreme Court, SC

The provision of the law for which the stay has been granted was originally among the bills that were given deemed assent by the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre, Tamil Nadu Governor's office, and others on a plea by the TN government challenging a Madras High Court order that stayed its power to appoint vice-chancellors at state universities.

Besides the two, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan also issued a notice to the University Grants Commission on a plea against the May 21 interim order passed by a vacation bench of the high court.

The provision of the law for which the stay has been granted was originally among the bills that were given deemed assent by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu government vs the Tamil Nadu governor case.

 

The high court's order had come on a PIL filed by a lawyer who challenged the constitutional validity of the state's amendments.

The petitioner argued that the laws violated UGC regulations, which are central and mandate that the appointment of VCs must be made by the chancellor, the governor of the state.

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Governor appointment

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

