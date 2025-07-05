Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre asks states to act against makers selling sub-standard helmets

The department also called for strict enforcement against the manufacture or sale of helmets without BIS certification

A Quality Control Order has been in force since 2021, mandating ISI-marked helmets certified under BIS standards for all two-wheeler riders | Image: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

The Centre has asked states to take strict action on manufacturers and retailers selling sub-standard helmets to ensure the safety of two-wheeler riders.

"The Department of Consumer Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) appeal to consumers across the country to use only BIS-certified helmets," an official statement said on Saturday.

"With over 21 crore two-wheelers on Indian roads, rider safety is paramount," the department said, adding that wearing a helmet is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

It pointed out that the sale of sub-standard helmets compromises safety.

 

A Quality Control Order has been in force since 2021, mandating ISI-marked helmets certified under BIS standards for all two-wheeler riders.

As of June 2025, there are 176 manufacturers across India holding valid BIS licenses for protective helmets.

"The Department has observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory BIS certification, posing significant risks to consumers and numerous fatalities in road accidents," the statement said.

To enforce quality standards, the BIS conducts regular factory and market surveillance.

During the last fiscal year, more than 500 helmet samples were tested, and more than 30 search-and-seizure operations were carried out for misuse of the BIS Standard Mark.

In one Delhi operation, over 2,500 non-compliant helmets were seized from 9 manufacturers with expired or cancelled licences.

Similar action at 17 retail and roadside locations led to the seizure of around 500 substandard helmets.

Earlier, the Department of Consumer Affairs had written to District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign and take stern action against manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders.

BIS branch offices were instructed to engage continuously with district administrations and police departments to support this campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

