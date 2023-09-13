Confirmation

Nehru jackets, Manipuri turbans: New dress code for Parliament staff

The uniforms have been designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)

Parliament dress code

Staff will now put on 'Nehru jackets' and khaki-coloured pants, among other changes

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Parliament staff will soon be seen in new uniforms as they move to the new Parliament building when the five-day special session begins next week. On September 19, there will be a formal entry into the new Parliament building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi after a small 'pooja'.

The uniforms have been designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Staff will now put on 'Nehru jackets' and khaki-coloured pants, among other changes.

A magenta or deep pink Nehru jacket will soon replace the bandh gala suit of bureaucrats. Their shirts will be dyed deep pink and adorned with a lotus flower design. 
Parliament dress code
Parliament dress code




The employees will be seen wearing khaki-coloured pants. Changes have also been made to the dress of the marshals in both houses. They will now don Manipuri turbans. Instead of safari suits, camouflage dresses will be worn by the security personnel inside the building, similar to the military.

Parliament dress code
Parliament dress code

Women officers have been assigned bright-coloured sarees with jackets for winter wear.
Parliament dress code
Parliament dress code

Political row over lotus motif

Ahead of these changes, a political row has erupted over the use of lotus, which also happens to be the election symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress' Manickam Tagore said the designs could have national symbols like the peacock and tiger instead of a lotus.

Tagore said the Parliament is becoming a part of a party's symbol. "It is unfortunate. The Parliament was above all parties," he said.

Special Parliament session from September 18

Just a month after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended, the Centre has called for a special session of Parliament. On August 31, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced that Parliament's special session will be held from September 18 to 22.



In a post X (formerly Twitter), Joshi said, "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to September 22 having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament."



The Centre has not revealed the agenda for the special session of Parliament till now.



(With inputs from agencies)
Topics : Parliament Dress code Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

