Opposition's no-confidence motion has been lucky for us, says PM Modi

The no-confidence motion is a gift from God, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday on the no confidence motion in Parliament.

Referring to the no-confidence motion of 2018, PM Modi said it has always been auspicious for the government.

"In the no-confidence motion of 2018, they did not even get as many votes as their strength. This is not a floor test for the government, but for the Opposition," PM Modi said.

"When the Opposition went to the public, the public gave a low-confidence score to them. In the election, the BJP got more votes. BJP will come back with full majority, with the people's blessings," PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Prime Minister said it is only concerned with its "political future" and not India's future. "Why don't you prepare and come?" he asked.

PM Modi further said that he gave them five years to prepare, but they still came unprepared.



"You [Opposition] are not worried about the hunger of the poor, you are only worried about power. You are not worried about the youth's future, but only about your future," he said.



"We have given the youth a corruption-free government. We have given them an opportunity to fly high. And what did our Opposition do in this time? They unsuccessfully tried to break the people's confidence with this non-confidence motion," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister's speech came amid calls by the Opposition for his statement on the Manipur ethnic violence.