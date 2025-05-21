Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NEP row: Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Centre for withholding funds

NEP row: Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against Centre for withholding funds

In the petition, the Tamil Nadu government has sought the release of more than 2000 crores under Samagira Sikha Scheme

Supreme Court

Earlier, CM MK Stalin had announced that they would go before the Supreme Court to seek funds for the State.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government has filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the Government of India for allegedly withholding funds after the state government decided not to implement the New Education Policy, 2020

In the petition, the Tamil Nadu government has sought the release of more than 2000 crores under Samagira Sikha Scheme. The state government has urged the SC to fix a timeframe and sought the recovery of the amount with a future interest at the rate of 6% per annum on the principal sum.

The state government has also asked SC to declare Union Government's action of withholding funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme to implement NEP as "unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary and unreasonable." 

 

The state government, led by CM MK Stalin, has also asked the apex court for a declaration that the National Educational Policy, 2020 and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme are not binding on Tamil Nadu.

The DMK government also asked the SC to direct the defendant to continue to comply with and perform its statutory obligations of paying to the Plaintiff State grants in aid of revenues for implementation of obligations under The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2010, including but not limited to paying the Defendant's share of 60% of expenditure in accordance with law before the commencement of every academic year and within thetime frame.

Also Read

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL moves SC against HC ruling in $1.5 bn gas dispute with Centre

Justice DV Ramana

'Transfer meant to harass me': MP HC Justice DV Ramana in farewell speech

Supreme Court, SC

At least 3 years' practice must to apply for judicial service exams: SC

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Ashoka University professor Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

'No legal sanctity': VP Dhankhar questions probe into Justice Varma case

Earlier, CM MK Stalin had announced that they would go before the Supreme Court to seek funds for the State.

The Tamil Nadu government has accused the Central government of trying to push Hindi "sideways" through the NEP, despite the state's longstanding resistance to such policies.

The government has strongly opposed implementing the NEP, raising concerns over the three-language formula and alleging that the Centre wants to "impose" Hindi. 

Earlier, SC has dismissed a PIL seeking implementation of the three-language formula, proposed by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

A bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwala refused to entertain the plea, saying the court cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy like the National Education Policy 2020. The top court in its order stated.

"It (court) cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy like the National Education Policy 2020. The court may, however, intervene if a state's action or inaction related to the National Education Policy violates any fundamental rights. We do not propose to examine this issue in this writ petition. We believe that the petitioner has nothing to do with the cause he proposes to espouse. Although he may be from the state of Tamil Nadu, yet on his own admission, he is residing in New Delhi. In such circumstances, this petition stands dismissed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Banu Mushtaq, International Booker Prize, Heart Lamp

Kannada author Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker for 'Heart Lamp'

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging, Bengaluru Flood

Bengaluru braces for more rain, tech firms switch to work-from-home

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Kharge pay tribute to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi to see rain, thunderstorms as IMD issues yellow alert for today

Topics : Supreme Court Tamil Nadu New education policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon