'Transfer meant to harass me': MP HC Justice DV Ramana in farewell speech

'Transfer meant to harass me': MP HC Justice DV Ramana in farewell speech

Justice Ramana claimed he had submitted representations twice to the Supreme Court Collegium requesting a transfer, citing his wife's medical condition, but received no response

Justice DV Ramana of the Madhya Pradesh High Court did not pull any punches in his farewell speech on Tuesday, saying that his transfer to the state was done with an intention to harass him.

Justice Ramana, who was appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in November 2023, later submitted representations twice to the Supreme Court Collegium requesting a transfer, citing his wife’s medical condition. (Photo: Screenshot)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Justice DV Ramana of the Madhya Pradesh High Court did not pull any punches in his farewell speech on Tuesday, saying that his transfer to the state was done with an intention to harass him.
 
Justice Ramana, who was appointed to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in November 2023, later submitted representations twice to the Supreme Court Collegium requesting a transfer, citing his wife’s medical condition — PNES, a severe infirmity in the brain due to COVID pandemic. He alleged, however, that the Collegium neither responded to nor acted on his requests.
 
"But the representation was neither considered nor rejected. During the tenure of the then Chief Justice, I sent another representation that too was neither rejected nor considered. I received no response. A judge like me expects positive humanitarian consideration. I was disheartened and deeply pained," Justice Ramana said, as quoted by Bar and Bench
 
 
"Anyway, my transfer order seems to have been issued with ill intention and to harass me. I was transferred from my home state for obvious reasons. I am happy to satisfy for their ego. Now they are retired. God does not forgive, nor forgets. They will also suffer in other mode," Justice Ramana said.
 
The Collegium that recommended his transfer comprised then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The Collegium rejected Justice Ramana's request stating that it "does not find any merit in the requests made by him".
 

'It did not rattle me'

 
Apart from mentioning his struggle with the transfer, Justice Ramana also said that he received immense affection, support, and collaboration from both the judges and members of the Bar in Jabalpur and Indore.
 
"My transfer was expected to rattle me, but it did not. I did the opposite. I have made long, lasting contributions in each of the two states - State of Andhra Pradesh and State of Madhya Pradesh. I had an opportunity to serve in the land of Amravati, Krishna and Godavari and Narmada. I have truly served justice. I am blessed for these opportunities," he added.
 
Justice Ramana is set to retire on June 2.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

