Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengaluru braces for more rain, tech firms switch to work-from-home

Bengaluru braces for more rain, tech firms switch to work-from-home

Several tech firms and MNCs offered work-from-home options to employees, citing safety concerns amid waterlogging, red alerts, and record rainfall in parts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru Rain, Bengaluru Rains, waterlogging, Bengaluru Flood

Bengaluru: Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru remains on edge on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and a red alert for seven other districts in Karnataka. The warning follows days of torrential pre-monsoon rain that disrupted life and prompted several IT companies to declare work-from-home (WFH) for employees.
 
According to the IMD, Bengaluru will continue to see strong winds, a partly cloudy sky, and intermittent downpours throughout the week. Temperatures are expected to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. 

Red alert in seven districts of Karnataka

 
The IMD also issued a red alert for seven Karnataka districts — Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan — warning of extremely heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and flash floods.
 
 
In Bengaluru, the average rainfall on Monday night touched 42.7 mm citywide, while parts of RR Nagar recorded 150 mm, the highest single-day rainfall in a decade, the Times of India reported.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, ONGC on May 21; see full list

Banu Mushtaq, International Booker Prize, Heart Lamp

Kannada author Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker for 'Heart Lamp'

heart health, healthy men, man, sad man, men's health

Broken heart syndrome: Men face twice the death risk, say researchers

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle

Golden Temple

Army denies air defence gun deployment at Golden Temple during Op Sindoor

 

IT and MNCs go remote in Bengaluru

 
Amid rising safety concerns, several tech companies and multinational firms advised employees to work remotely. Infosys confirmed that it had offered WFH to its Bengaluru staff for Wednesday. 
 
Other firms in Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronics City zones also issued internal advisories citing waterlogging, traffic delays, and staff safety.
 

BBMP urges vigilance, coordination

 
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held an emergency virtual meeting on Tuesday, led by Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, to address flooding and infrastructure failures. 
 
He directed all eight zonal commissioners to stay in constant touch with Fire and Emergency Services teams and activate control rooms to handle citizen complaints swiftly. Residents were urged to stay indoors during downpours and report emergencies to the BBMP helpline at 1533.
 

More From This Section

lightning strikes, lightning

Lightning claim 28 more lives in 2024 compared to 2023 in Marathwada

Rain, Mumbai Rains

27 killed in rain-related incidents in Marathwada region in 2025 so far

Mumbai Rains

Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, more showers likely in Maharashtra till May 24

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani, Nita Ambani

Ambani couple, Premji, Kamath among Time's most influential philanthropists

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi cabinet clears sanitation, dust plan to cut road pollution: CM

Topics : BS Web Reports Bengaluru Heavy rain and thunderstorm heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon