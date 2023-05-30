close

Nepal's PM to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple, Indore IT SEZ during India tour

On June 3, the Nepalese PM will visit TCS and Infosys campuses in an IT SEZ in Indore and leave for New Delhi later in the day, the sources said

Press Trust of India
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

May 30 2023
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachand will visit the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and also an IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Indore in Madhya Pradesh during his India trip beginning on Wednesday, official sources said on Tuesday.

Prachanda, along with a high-level delegation, will travel to India on Wednesday on a four-day official visit for talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders to further strengthen the age-old, multifaceted and cordial bilateral ties. After official engagements in New Delhi, he will arrive in Indore on June 2 and travel to neighbouring Ujjain district where he will offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 jyotirlings (major places of worship of Lord Shiva) in the country, the sources said. He will also visit a solid waste management plant in Indore the same day, they said. On June 3, the Nepalese PM will visit TCS and Infosys campuses in an IT SEZ in Indore and leave for New Delhi later in the day, the sources said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will host a dinner in the honour of Prachanda in Indore on June 2, they said. On Tuesday, Chouhan chaired a meeting with senior officials in Indore through video-conferencing to review preparations for the tour of the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader who assumed office in December 2022. The CM directed officials to make adequate arrangements for Prachanda's MP visit during which cultural events will also be organised, the sources added.



Pushpa Kamal Prachanda Nepal India Indore

May 30 2023

