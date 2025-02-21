Friday, February 21, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nepali students have started returning to campus: KIIT additional registrar

Nepali students have started returning to campus: KIIT additional registrar

Odisha government's Director of Higher Education said that the High-Level Committee has decided to conduct an inquiry into the alleged suicide of a student

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

On February 16, the third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room, following which Nepali students staged a protest. Image: X@ani_digital

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Students from Nepal who had previously left Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) following the tragic death of a Nepali girl on campus have now returned to the institution, an institution official said.

Speaking to ANI, the Additional Registrar of KIIT University, Dr Shyam Sundar Behura, said that students from Nepal have started returning, and a dedicated control room has been set up through which we are connected to the parents.

"They (students from Nepal) have started returning. A dedicated control room has been set up through which we are connected to the parents...We are having video conferencing with the parents of the students...They are convinced and they are sending their wards over here... We have also started the classes and everything is normal," Behura said.

 

Meanwhile, the High-Level Committee of the Odisha government probing the alleged suicide of a girl student and subsequent action against the KIIT authorities relating to Nepal students has asked Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of the institute, to appear before it on Friday.

In a communication sent to Achyuta Samanta, the Odisha government's Director of Higher Education said that the High-Level Committee has decided to conduct an inquiry into the alleged suicide of a student and subsequent actions taken by the authorities of the university.

Also Read

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

Could US aid cuts open opportunities for China to expand global influence?

S Jaishankar, Arzu Rana Deuba

KIIT suicide: Nepal's FM Deuba speaks with Odisha's education minister

nepal flag

Nepal's US-backed infra plan in jeopardy as Trump freezes foreign aid

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

KIIT University suicide case: Nepali student's death sparks diplomatic row

KIIT suicide row

KIIT suicide: Staffers apologise over viral remark against Nepali students

"Hence, you are requested to appear before the High-Level Committee on February 21 at 6.30 pm at Mini Conference Hall, New Annexe Building, State Guest House, Bhubaneswar and to adduce evidence with adequate documentary evidence before the Committee on the terms of reference," the communication said.

Earlier in the day, Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba stated that the issue of the death of a Nepali student while studying at KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), Odisha, is being resolved through diplomatic means.

"We immediately initiated diplomatic efforts. While we demanded justice for the deceased and legal action against the guilty, we coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure the safety and academic environment for Nepali students," Deuba said.

On February 16, the third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by a fellow student and the college didn't act despite multiple complaints.

The accused was arrested by police on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day.

On December 17, more than 500 Nepali students enrolled in the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) were asked to leave the campus in Bhubaneswar. In the evening, the institution retracted its decision and called back the students.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta

We have called meeting with PWD, Jal Board officials today: Delhi CM Gupta

Israel Flag, Israel

LIVE news: Explosions on 3 buses in Israel in a suspected 'terror attack,' no injuries reported

x, Twitter

Railways asks X to remove stampede videos in 36 hrs, cites ethical concerns

New India Co-operative Bank

New India Coop Bank: Ex-GM phoned staffers to take cash out from safes

Justice Surya Kant

From Ranveer Allahbadia to Nupur Sharma: Justice Surya Kant's top remarks

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon