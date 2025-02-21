Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railways asks X to remove stampede videos in 36 hrs, cites ethical concerns

Railways asks X to remove stampede videos in 36 hrs, cites ethical concerns

The notice said that sharing such videos could lead to public unrest and disrupt railway operations, particularly during the current period of heavy train traffic

x, Twitter

The railways ministry’s directive targeted multiple accounts, including those of major news organisations. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Railways has instructed X (formerly Twitter) to remove 285 social media links featuring videos of the February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, The Hindustan Times reported. This is among the ministry’s first major actions since it was granted direct content takedown powers in December.
 
Citing ethical concerns and X’s content policies, the ministry issued a notice on February 17, giving the platform 36 hours to comply. The notice stated that sharing such videos could lead to public unrest and disrupt railway operations, particularly during the current period of heavy train traffic.
 
The directive also targeted multiple accounts, including those of major news organisations. The notice stated that the videos contained “sensitive or disturbing media depicting deceased individuals.”
 
 
Previous actions on social media
 
This is not the first time the ministry has exercised its takedown authority. In January, it sent a similar notice to YouTube and Instagram, asking them to remove content that contained “misleading and provocative information” that could disturb public order.

Also Read

Delhi HC

'Why sell excess tickets'? Delhi HC asks authorities over deadly stampede

New Delhi station stampede

Conflicting announcements caused New Delhi Railway stampede, finds inquiry

PremiumStampede, New Delhi stampede

Datanomics: Recent stampedes highlight need for better crowd management

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw rules out conspiracy behind New Delhi Railway Station stampede

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines steps to prevent stampedes, improve crowd control

 
The January notice cited one YouTube video, one Instagram post, and two Instagram reels. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed that it had taken action after receiving a valid legal request.
 
New Delhi Railway Station stampede: Delhi HC hears case
 
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday (February 20) directed the Railways to review issues related to passenger limits and platform ticket sales. The court made the observation while hearing a public interest petition concerning the recent stampede.
 
A bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela expressed concern that crowd management regulations had not been properly enforced. The judges questioned why the number of tickets sold often exceeded the capacity of train coaches.
 
The court has ordered the Railway Board to examine the matter and submit an affidavit outlining the steps it plans to take.
 
The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed at least 18 lives. The incident occurred as large crowds gathered on platforms 14 and 15 to board trains heading to Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is taking place.

More From This Section

Israel Flag, Israel

LIVE news: Explosions on 3 buses in Israel in a suspected 'terror attack,' no injuries reported

New India Co-operative Bank

New India Coop Bank: Ex-GM phoned staffers to take cash out from safes

Justice Surya Kant

From Ranveer Allahbadia to Nupur Sharma: Justice Surya Kant's top remarks

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Delhi's air quality remains 'moderate' as light rainfall brings relief

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi sees clear sky after light rains, mercury rises across Northern India

Topics : Stampede New Delhi Social Media railway station Indian Railways train passengers Maha Kumbh Mela Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon