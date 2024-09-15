Business Standard
Punjab Police arrests 2nd suspect in Chandigarh grenade blast incident

Police arrested main perpetrator Rohan Masih, involved in the blast incident, on September 13

Following leads generated through various sources, second perpetrator Vishal Masih s/o Sabi Masih resident of village Raimal near Dhyanpur PS Kotli Surat Mallian, #Batala, District #Gurdaspur has been arrested from #Delhi, he said (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested the second suspect involved in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident.
Vishal Masih, a resident of village Raimal in Gurdaspur's Batala, was nabbed from Delhi, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
Two suspects, who came in an auto-rickshaw, had carried out the grenade blast at a house in upscale Sector 10 here on September 11.
Police arrested main perpetrator Rohan Masih, involved in the blast incident, on September 13.
"Within 72 hours of the Chandigarh Grenade blast, the @PunjabPoliceInd in coordination with Central Agencies has arrested the second perpetrator of the blast, Yadav said in a post on X.
 
Following leads generated through various sources, second perpetrator Vishal Masih s/o Sabi Masih resident of village Raimal near Dhyanpur PS Kotli Surat Mallian, #Batala, District #Gurdaspur has been arrested from #Delhi, he said.

Further investigations are being conducted to uncover the entire conspiracy, he further said.
Police had earlier said the Chandigarh grenade blast was masterminded by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, who is backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, and US-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia.
Police had also said that Rohan had confessed to his involvement in the grenade blast, revealing that he acted at the behest of Passia, who provided the hand grenade and weapons through his associates.
Passia had arranged finances and logistics for them, police had said.

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

