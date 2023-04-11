close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India will become third largest economy in the world: Mahendra Nath Pandey

Complimenting the Prime Minister, Pandey said, India has emerged as a force to reckon with on the global stage and the world is watching with curiosity and wonder the progress of the Indian economy

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Mahendra Nath Pandey | File photo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday said India is moving fast towards becoming the third largest economy following the thrust on the manufacturing sector.

"The country is moving fast towards becoming the third largest economy due to the promotion of manufacturing under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Pandey said addressing the inaugural session of the two-day international conference on 'India's Progress towards Third Greatest Economy after 75 Years of Independence'.

The conference was jointly organised by Lucknow University's Department of Commerce and Indian Accounting Association.

"Seeing the changing picture of the country socially and economically, even the critics of India are believing that with the speed with which the economy is growing, it is estimated that by the year 2027, India will become the third largest economy in the world," he said.

"Today, not only are new opportunities opening up for the youth in the country, but foreign companies are also investing in India. Many countries are setting up their manufacturing plants in India due to which the youth are getting new employment opportunities," he said.

Complimenting the Prime Minister, Pandey said, "India has emerged as a force to reckon with on the global stage and the world is watching with curiosity and wonder the progress of the Indian economy."

Giving advice to the universities, he said that "India today has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. All educational institutions, especially universities, should take full advantage of this ecosystem and motivate their students for research and innovation."

It is the result of the positive steps taken by the Prime Minister to promote the production sector that there has been a 55 per cent increase in exports in the country in the last eight years, he added

According to a statement issued here, the convenor of the programme and Head of the Department of Commerce Professor Awadhesh Kumar formally inaugurated the inaugural session and welcomed all the dignitaries, including delegates and scholars from countries like India, Bangladesh, Oman, Singapore, Nepal and Bhutan.

Also Read

Indian history needs to be revisited, distortions corrected: Union minister

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies aged 88

'Ek Nath, Kamal Nath': Cong powerhouse to be party's MP face in 2023

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

With 75 new models on display, Auto Expo to attract 1,00,000 visitors today

After final discussions, first list of candidates to be out soon: Bommai

Congress questions LIC's 'increased' holding in Adani Enterprises

New Renault Duster India launch likely by Diwali 2025, here's what to know

In Rajasthan, cops violating traffic rules to pay double fine, face probe

OPEC+ output cut may cause higher prices, push up India's import bill: IEA

A total of six technical sessions will be organised on the first and second day of the conference, Kumar said.

Topics : heavy industry ministry | Indian Economy | Mahendra Nath Pandey

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon