close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan healthcare model should be implemented across country: Congress

The Congress on Friday claimed the healthcare model of Rajasthan is being studied the world over and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emulate the state's Chiranjeevi scheme

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday claimed the healthcare model of Rajasthan is being studied the world over and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emulate the state's Chiranjeevi scheme and Right to Health initiative across the country.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera and Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said at a press conference at the party headquarters here that the Chiranjeevi scheme helped a large number of people during the COVID-19 period as they did not have to spend even a single penny on their treatment in hospitals.

Khera said there is an atmosphere of celebrations in the state as this scheme has touched so many lives and the "Rajasthan model" is being talked about all over the world and has become a subject of research abroad.

He claimed that today the situation is such that the people of Gujarat are getting their treatment done in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Health Minister Meena said today people are getting free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh in Rajasthan. He said this has gone up from Rs 10 lakh earlier.

"The way the right to health is being given to people in Rajasthan, it should be given across the whole country. The prime minister should implement it in all states," he said.

Also Read

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crosses over 40 mn linked health records

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

World Thrift Day 2022: 5 simple ways you can adopt to become a better saver

Governor's guidelines to VCs of state varsities trigger row in Bengal

NGT panel to revisit clearance granted for Great Nicobar Island project

Akali Dal exposes Rs 200-crore liquor scam in Punjab, demands CBI probe

Govt has firm resolve to address complaints in time-bound manner: L-G Sinha

Rajasthan gives a fillip to millet production, distributes free seed kits

He said that the issues raised by the doctors protesting against the Right to Health Bill have been resolved.

Rules under the Right to Health Act will be framed in such a way that they will be in the interests of doctors as well as the general public, he said.

On World Health Day on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are extremely proud that Congress governed Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to guarantee right to health."

"Key schemes like Chiranjeevi Yojana in Rajasthan and Mukhyamantri Haat-Bazaar Clinic Yojana in Chhattisgarh have immensely benefitted people," he said on Twitter.

He said that on this day it is imperative to express gratitude to the countless healthcare warriors - ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurses and midwives (ANMs), doctors, nurses, medical staff and everyone involved in saving lives.

On the occasion, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it is a matter of great pleasure to inform that the Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have given first priority to the health of citizens.

"Rajasthan's right to health law will give more than 8 crore citizens the right to free treatment. The Chiranjeevi Health Scheme, which provided free treatment facilities to lakhs of people of the state, became the basis of this achievement," she said in a tweet in Hindi, adding that the Chhattisgarh government is providing affordable health facilities to every citizen sitting at home through various schemes.

She also expressed gratitude to all healthcare professionals.

Under the Chiranjeevi scheme, free treatment is provided in empanelled hospitals.

The Rajasthan Right to Health Bill stipulates that every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres.

Topics : Narendra Modi | rajasthan | Congress | healthcare

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon