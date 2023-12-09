Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Newly-elected MLAs take oath as maiden session of Telangana Assembly begins

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath, followed by deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first session of the Third Telangana Assembly began here on Saturday and the oath taking process of the newly-elected MLAs is underway.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath, followed by deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi presided over the proceedings as the pro-tem Speaker.
Before the commencement of the session, Owaisi was administered the oath by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the pro- tem Speaker at Raj Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of T'gana Assembly

TMC dubs Governor's decision to meet party delegation as 'people's victory'

Telangana Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 119 seats

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

Telangana election result: Early trends show Congress leading, BRS trails

BSF recovers made-in China drone near in Punjab's Ferozepur district

Air passenger traffic increased 2.5 times since we came to power: BJP MP

May she be blessed: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Sonia Gandhi

Amit Shah to chair 26th meeting of Eastern Zonal Council in Bihar on Sunday

Can't compare India & nations with high per capita emissions: European Parl

Topics : Telangana revanth Politics Assembly polls

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon