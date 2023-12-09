Newly-elected MLAs take oath as maiden session of Telangana Assembly begins

The first session of the Third Telangana Assembly began here on Saturday and the oath taking process of the newly-elected MLAs is underway.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath, followed by deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi presided over the proceedings as the pro-tem Speaker.

Before the commencement of the session, Owaisi was administered the oath by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the pro- tem Speaker at Raj Bhavan.