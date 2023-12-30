Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NewsClick case: Delhi Police reaches Mumbai to question Gautam Navlakha

Navlakha will be questioned at his house in Navi Mumbai's Agroli, an official said, adding that the team is led by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-level officer

Source: Gautam Navlakha Twitter

Navlakha has been associated with Purkhayastha since 1991 and is also a shareholder of PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited since 2018, according to the FIR.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of Delhi Police has gone to Mumbai to question activist Gautam Navlakha in connection with probe into NewsClick's alleged foreign fundings and anti-India activities, an official said on Saturday.
Navlakha will be questioned at his house in Navi Mumbai's Agroli, an official said, adding that the team is led by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-level officer.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Navlakha, who was on house arrest, was granted bail on December 19 in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
In August, the special cell registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against news portal NewsClick, alleging that a large amount of funds came from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause "disaffection against the country".
The investigating agency arrested news portal's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty on October 3. They are currently in judicial custody.
The FIR claimed that the Chinese foreign funds were allegedly distributed to activist Gautam Navlakha and associates of activists Teesta Seetalvad, her husband and Javed Anand, and journalists Urmilesh, Aratrika Halder, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Abhisar Sharma, and others.
Navlakha has been associated with Purkhayastha since 1991 and is also a shareholder of PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited since 2018, according to the FIR.
It also alleged Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

NewsClick row: Founder, HR head move SC against arrest in UAPA case

Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

'Disgrace to democracy': Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids, arrests

Police imposes Section 144 in Noida, Greater Noida for Dec 31, Jan 1

PM Modi virtually flags off second Vande Bharat train in J-K's Katra

Ayodhya: PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

BJP MLA Tashi hoists 73 feet high-mast national flag in Arunachal

Govt issues draft rules to make railways accessible for differently abled

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Gautam Navlakha Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon