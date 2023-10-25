close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Illicit goods worth over Rs 1,000 cr seized ahead of Rajasthan elections

In the last 15 days, agencies seized Rs 244 crore in cash and various illegal items along with freebies and other items worth Rs 84.22 crore

Law enforcement agencies between March 10 and May 19 seized ~839.03 crore in cash, liquor worth ~294.41 crore, and drugs worth Rs 1,270.37 crore.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leading up to the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, enforcement agencies have reported seizing more than Rs 1,000 crore worth illicit goods in 2023 so far, according to PTI. This marks a new record for the agencies in Rajasthan ahead of the state Assembly elections.

In the last 15 days, agencies seized Rs 244 crore in cash and various illegal items. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that stringent measures have been implemented, leading to a notable increase in seizure activities.

During this period the police, excise, income tax and other enforcement agencies also seized Rs 39.30 crore cash. Over one million litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 20.12 crore was seized by the excise department, police and other agencies. The Narcotics Control Bureau, police and other agencies seized drugs and substances worth Rs 46.76 crore. Precious metals amounting to Rs 30.40 crore by police, income tax, and Customs departments.

Also Read: Rajasthan BJP leader accuses police of being under Congress MLA influence

Additionally, Gupta stated that freebies and other items worth Rs 84.22 crore were confiscated. The enforcement agencies continue to maintain a strict vigil to ensure the state's electoral process's integrity.

Altogether, the total amount seized this year is about Rs 1,021 crore so far. This is three times more than what was seized last year (Rs 347 crore in 2022) and the year before (Rs 322 crore in 2021).

Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, all of which will go into polls on November 25. The counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

The Congress party has announced 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls so far, re-nominating 29 sitting MLAs. BJP released the names of 124 nominees for the upcoming state polls.

Also Read: Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

A party requires 101 seats to form the government in Rajasthan. The last elections were held in 2018 when Congress formed the government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates.  
 

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Rs 63 cr worth drugs, liquor, cash seized after MCC enforced in Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

Rajasthan elections: 52 mn voters in state says chief electoral officer

Rajasthan BJP leader accuses police of being under Congress MLA influence

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to visit Jhunjhunu

Gehlot govt looks to tap backward classes ahead of Assembly elections 2023

Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

Congress workers protest party ticket to independent candidate in Rajasthan

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Election Commission State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections Income Tax department Police Narcotics Control Bureau Customs BS Web Reports Election news Elections in India Indian elections

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon