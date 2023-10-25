Illicit goods worth over Rs 1,000 cr seized ahead of Rajasthan elections

Leading up to the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, enforcement agencies have reported seizing more than Rs 1,000 crore worth illicit goods in 2023 so far, according to PTI. This marks a new record for the agencies in Rajasthan ahead of the state Assembly elections.

In the last 15 days, agencies seized Rs 244 crore in cash and various illegal items. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that stringent measures have been implemented, leading to a notable increase in seizure activities.

During this period the police, excise, income tax and other enforcement agencies also seized Rs 39.30 crore cash. Over one million litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 20.12 crore was seized by the excise department, police and other agencies. The Narcotics Control Bureau, police and other agencies seized drugs and substances worth Rs 46.76 crore. Precious metals amounting to Rs 30.40 crore by police, income tax, and Customs departments.

Additionally, Gupta stated that freebies and other items worth Rs 84.22 crore were confiscated. The enforcement agencies continue to maintain a strict vigil to ensure the state's electoral process's integrity.

Altogether, the total amount seized this year is about Rs 1,021 crore so far. This is three times more than what was seized last year (Rs 347 crore in 2022) and the year before (Rs 322 crore in 2021).

Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, all of which will go into polls on November 25. The counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

The Congress party has announced 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls so far, re-nominating 29 sitting MLAs. BJP released the names of 124 nominees for the upcoming state polls.

A party requires 101 seats to form the government in Rajasthan. The last elections were held in 2018 when Congress formed the government with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates.

