Business Standard
Home / India News / NIA chargesheets associate of Khalistani terrorists in Punjab terror case

NIA chargesheets associate of Khalistani terrorists in Punjab terror case

The chargesheet against Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi, from Tarn Taran (Punjab), was submitted to the NIA Special Court in Mohali

National Investigation Agency NIA

National Investigation Agency (File Image)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key associate of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in a Punjab terror conspiracy case, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

The charge sheet against Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Punjab's Tarn Taran has been filed before an NIA special court in Mohali on Monday, according to an official statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NIA has identified the accused as an associate of foreign-based individual designated terrorists Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa of the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Investigations by the anti-terror agency have established his role in a conspiracy hatched by the BKI terrorists to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country, the probe agency said.

 

The accused was involved in the RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) attack on police station Sarhali in December, 2022, as per NIA investigations, which have revealed that he had remained in contact with his foreign-based handlers from jail and even after his release from jail in that case, it said.

NIA investigations have further found that Gurpreet had conspired to raise funds for BKI and its operatives in India through large-scale extortion from businessmen on the directions of Landa. He had also recruited vulnerable youth for the BKI terror module, the NIA said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Punjab govt gives nod to prosecute Dera chief Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases

LIVE: Punjab govt gives nod to prosecute Dera chief Ram Rahim in sacrilege cases

humanitarian aid

India sends aid to Palestine; consignment comprises 30 tonnes of item

Delhi school blast

Security tightens around CRPF school in Rohini after blast, probe continues

Cyclone Dana

Cyclone Dana updates: Odisha schools closed; tourists asked to leave Puri

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

JPC to hold meeting on Waqf Bill, aims for community-focused reforms

Gurpreet had additionally carried out recces of the targets identified by Landa and had made attempts to eliminate those targets, it said.

NIA, which had seized an illegal weapon from the accused's house during a search operation in January this year, has charged him under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the statement said.


Also Read

Khalistan supporters

India seeks action against 8 gangsters in Canada with Khalistan, ISI ties

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sanjay Verma

Trudeau wrecked ties; Khalistanis are Canada's 'deep assets': Envoy Verma

police

Delhi Police writes to Telegram to probe possible Khalistan angle in blast

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Hardeep Nijjar

Nijjar Killing, Pannun attack part of 'same' plot: Canada's ex-envoy

Justin Trudeau

'Trudeau is lying': Canada Oppn leader Poilievre on PM's recent testimony

Topics : Khalistan issue Punjab Terrorsim terrorist National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon