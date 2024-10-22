Business Standard
Security tightens around CRPF school in Rohini after blast, probe continues

Officials from the Institute of IED Management in Pune, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and security personnel conducted investigations at the site

Delhi school blast

National Security Guard personnel inspect the site after the blast in Rohini, New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

The area around the CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini in the national capital remains cordoned off following a blast that took place on Sunday.

Officials from the Institute of IED Management in Pune, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and security personnel conducted investigations at the site.

Delhi Police on Monday seized all CCTV footage from nearby markets as part of the investigation. According to sources, the CCTV footage shows a suspect wearing a white T-shirt near the blast site the night before the explosion.

Police sources revealed that the explosive device was wrapped in a polythene bag and buried in a half to one-foot-deep pit, which was then covered with garbage. The explosion took place outside the CRPF School in Prashant Vihar on October 20 morning. While there were no reported injuries, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged due to the blast.

 

Following a preliminary investigation, Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections to continue the probe. The FIR states, "A hole in the boundary wall of the school is evident, caused by the blast. Additionally, window panes and signboards of the shops opposite the CRPF school were damaged due to the blast's impact."

The FIR further mentions, "During the inspection, a white powder was found scattered near the site. The area was immediately cordoned off, and senior officers were informed about the situation. Meanwhile, senior officers also arrived at the scene. The crime team of Rohini District, FSL Rohini, BDT, NDRF, NSG, the Fire Department, and SWAT were informed, and all the teams reached the spot."

The school serves students from CRPF and other paramilitary families. In response to the incident, Delhi has been placed on high alert, and police have increased security in markets ahead of Diwali.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

