Nine coaching institutes among 16 properties sealed in Mukherjee Nagar

The MCD has cracked down on buildings for violation of building bye-laws in Mukherjee Nagar area of Civil Lines Zone, a senior official said

"According to the last report, the MCD has sealed basements of 16 properties, out of which nine are coaching institutes," the official said | Representative image | (Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee | Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 6:23 AM IST
Basements of 16 properties, including nine coaching institutes, have been sealed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar by the civic authorities for alleged violation of building bye-laws, officials said on Saturday.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has conducted sealing action in Civil Lines Zone, they said.
The MCD has cracked down on buildings for violation of building bye-laws in Mukherjee Nagar area of Civil Lines Zone, a senior official said.
"According to the last report, the MCD has sealed basements of 16 properties, out of which nine are coaching institutes," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi coaching MCD

