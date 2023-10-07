close
CM Patnaik approves Rs 5,929 cr DPR for Bhubaneswar metro rail project

It will be fully borne by the Govt of Odisha. It will be taken up as a 5T initiative of the state govt, CM said in a statement

Naveen Patnaik

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the status of Phase I of the Bhubaneswar Metro project and approved the Detailed Project Report worth Rs 5,929 crore.
"It will be fully borne by the Govt of Odisha. It will be taken up as a 5T initiative of the state govt. For the current year, Rs 210 Crore has been provided in the Supplementary Budget," an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.
Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik will lay the foundation for the project on January 1, 2024.
"The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project is a major landmark project for Odisha. Bhubaneswar will join the select group of top cities in the country with a metro rail system. This project will further strengthen the public transport in the city and enable the economic growth of the city. The city has been recognized for various urban projects and is emerging as a city with an enhanced quality of life. I am sure this mega project will make Bhubaneswar a top liveable city in the country," CM Patnaik said.
According to the Odisha Government, the entire alignment of the Metro project from Trisulia Square to Bhubaneswar Airport will be on an elevated structure and will run on the median/side of the existing roads, with 20 stations. The stations will cover important places like Nandankanan, KIIT Square, Damana Square, Jaydev Vihar, and Vani Vihar. Ram Mandir, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Bapuji Nagar, Sishu Bhawan and Capital Hospital.
CM Patnaik has directed all the agencies involved in the project to work in close coordination and ensure the timely completion of the project.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Usha Devi, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Principal Secretary (HUD) Mathivathanan, and senior officials were present during the meeting.

