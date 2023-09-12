Kerala on high alert amid two suspected cases of Nipah virus deaths

Kozhikode district in Kerala is on high alert due to a potential third outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state in the last five years. At least two suspected deaths have been reported in the district, and several others are also showing symptoms of fever.

The state government has already begun taking precautionary measures, including contact tracing, isolating suspected individuals, and initiating treatment for suspected cases. The government has stated that samples from the suspected cases have been sent to the Pune Virology Institute (NIV), and results are expected by Tuesday night. Experts view this as worrisome because the death rate in the 2018 outbreak in Kozhikode was as high as 91 per cent.

The state experienced its first outbreak in June 2018 in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, claiming 17 lives. Another outbreak occurred in Pazhur village in Kozhikode in September 2021, resulting in one fatality. State Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday that the first death was reported on 30 August (an individual from Maruthonkara), and the second one on Monday (a resident of Vadakara). The condition of one of the affected individuals is critical, according to media reports.

"Initial indications suggest a suspected case of Nipah virus. The entire health system in the district – both public and private – is on alert. We have begun taking all precautionary measures, including contact tracing. If it is Nipah, the central government will dispatch their team," George said. Around 75 people are on the contact list so far. Five family members of the first victim are currently in isolation, three of whom are showing Nipah symptoms, including one child in critical condition. Family members of the second victim are also in isolation.

"Both of the deceased were admitted to the same hospital, and had previously been in contact with each other," she said. George conducted a high-level meeting at the district collectorate to assess the situation.

"Although the Nipah virus exists harmlessly in certain bats, it becomes dangerous once it transfers to humans. The death rate recorded in the 2018 outbreak was very high at 91 per cent. However, unlike Covid, the virus does not spread to a large number of people. Those who have close and personal contact are at the greatest risk, particularly after exposure to bodily fluids. Thus, there is no need for the general public to be alarmed, unless someone has been in close contact with a person suspected of having Nipah," said Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chair of the National Indian Medical Association's Covid task force.

He added that while it is vital to heed public health advice, it's also important to avoid widespread panic and misinformation, which could have significant socioeconomic repercussions. George added that, at present, only the Pune Virology Institute has the capability to confirm whether it is a case of Nipah or not.