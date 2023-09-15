close
Heatmap

On Engineer's Day, PM Modi lauds them for contribution to nation's progress

His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted engineers, saying their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress.
His tributes to them came on Engineer's Day, which is held to commemorate pioneering engineer and administrator M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He was born in 1861.
"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on Engineers' Day! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Modi said on X.
Paying homage to Visvesvaraya, he called him a visionary engineer and statesman.
He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation, the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Engineer's Day Engineers

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon