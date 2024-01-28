Nitin Gadkari proposes use of non-functional coal mines in Vidarbha

Gadkari reiterated the need for alternative fuel and biofuel for the country's future

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said those coal mines in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and WCL areas which are economically not viable, produce low-quality coal, and where mining is almost stopped can be used for coal gasification projects.

He was addressing a session on 'coal gasification' at the Advantage Vidarbha event in Nagpur city which was attended by coal secretary Amritlal Meena, Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat and Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman PM Prasad among others.

During his speech, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways asked the CIL and the Coal Ministry whether "coal mines which are economically not viable and those with low-quality coal and where mining is almost stopped in Vidarbha and Western Coal Fields (WCL) areas" could be used for coal gasification projects.

He also pitched for the use of non-viable coal blocks and low-quality ones under WCL areas for coal gasification.

The Union minister backed public-private partnerships in coal gasification projects, coal extractions and power projects on coal pitheads.

Stating that the shortage of ammonium nitrate is also affecting the mining industry, Gadkari underlined the need for the production of ammonium nitrate on a large scale.

He said nano urea introduced by the Centre should be used instead of extracting the urea from coal.

"Not only methanol but 300 other by-products can also be produced from coal gasification which will reduce the fuel import. This a great opportunity to develop the methanol economy in the country," he said.

Gadkari said coal is available in huge quantities in Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Nagpur districts in the Vidarbha region besides in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where WCL is working.

"These platforms can certainly help in increasing employment in this (WCL) region. Advantage Vidarbha is working towards this goal," he added.