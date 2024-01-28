Sensex (    %)
                        
BMC Khichdi scam: ED summons Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep for questioning

In June last year, ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai, including Suraj Chavan's residence and recovered documents in connection with the scam

Sandeep Raut, brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has been asked to depose at the federal agency's office on January 30, Tuesday

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summoned Sandeep Raut for questioning in connection with the Khichdi COVID scam case on Sunday.
Sandeep Raut, brother of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has been asked to depose at the federal agency's office on January 30, Tuesday.
Earlier on January 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan and a close aide of party leader Aaditya Thackeray were sent to the ED custody in the case.
Chavan was alleged to have been involved in financial irregularities worth Rs 1 crore linked to the distribution of "khichdi" to migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June last year, ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai, including Suraj Chavan's residence and recovered documents in connection with the scam.
Last year, raids were also conducted at locations associated with some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and some other people, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, in connection with the Covid-19 hospital management contracts.

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

