TMC demands immediate release of central MGNREGA funds due to Bengal

Thousands of TMC activists and senior party leaders took part in the rally that started from Golpark area and culminated at Hazra Crossing, in south Kolkata

TMC supporters holding party flags celebrate after the party's lead in the West Bengal Municipal elections, in Birbhum (Photo: PTI)

Senior minister Firhad Hakim and Rasbehari MLA Debashis Kumar were among those who led the march

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday took out a rally in the metropolis, demanding the immediate release of MGNREGA funds due to the state by the Centre.
Thousands of TMC activists and senior party leaders took part in the rally that started from Golpark area and culminated at Hazra Crossing, in south Kolkata.
Senior minister Firhad Hakim and Rasbehari MLA Debashis Kumar were among those who led the march.
"The youth and students have taken to the streets today in protest against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government, which wants to weaken organisations like the Election Commission," Hakim said.
Depriving a state of its rightful dues is akin to disrespect of the Constitution, he said.
The saffron party only knows how to politically torment its opponents through the ED and CBI, Hakim alleged.

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

